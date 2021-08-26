scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 26, 2021
Halo 20th anniversary Xbox Series X and Elite controller announced

Here's all we know about Halo Infinite so far, thanks to a couple of new trailers showcased at Gamescom 2021.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
August 26, 2021 3:20:13 pm
Halo Infinite, Halo, 343 Industries, Xbox Game Studios, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Windows 10, Halo Infinite launch delay, Halo Infinite launch date, Halo Infinite delay, Halo Infinite 2021, Halo Infinite gameplayHalo Infinite was originally slated to launch alongside the Xbox Series X/S in November last year. (Image Source: Halo)

Halo Infinite, Microsoft’s next major title launch in the long-running Halo franchise will be launching this year on December 8. After being spotted on numerous reports, Microsoft later confirmed the launch date itself during the opening of Gamescom 2021, complete with a new cinematic trailer for the game.

Check it out here.

New Xbox Series X console and Xbox Elite controller

Microsoft also announced a new Halo Infinite-themed Xbox Series X console and a companion Xbox Elite controller to go with it. The controller and console can both be seen sporting iconic Halo colours and styling. Check it out here.

Halo Infinite was originally slated to launch alongside the Xbox Series X/S in November last year. However, challenges that arose due to the pandemic delayed the title. Now, the official launch date comes days after 343 industries announced the absence of campaign co-op and Forge gameplay modes.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

343 hasn’t really shown off a lot of details on what the games’ campaign mode could look like since we saw Craig last year. However, the game’s first multiplayer preview did look like it captured the authentic Halo experience.

These modes are expected to be included in the game’s Season 2 which is again expected to be launched a few months later. The Forge mode that lets players customize and share maps could even be a part of the third season.

