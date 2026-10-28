Hackers target US FEC system, disrupting campaign finance disclosures days before midterms

The US Federal Election Commission’s website was targeted by a hacker or hackers, according to an email seen by Reuters, disrupting the agency’s electronic filings system a week before the November 3 elections.

The hack comes as so-called super PACs and dark money groups spend record sums in the final days of the races. The elections will determine whether President Donald Trump’s Republicans maintain their majorities in Congress for the next two years.

In a statement, the FEC said, “At this time, the FEC’s electronic filing system is currently offline and our IT staff are actively ⁠working to ​restore service.” The FEC, which tracks the spending of candidates and political committees, said users could still search the website for past reports. A status message posted by the FEC said its filing system had been down since around 10 p.m. ET on Monday (0200 GMT Tuesday).