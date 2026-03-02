Hackers hit Iranian apps, websites after US-Israeli strikes

Activity in the Middle East has increased, said Cynthia Kaiser, a former ⁠top FBI cyber official. (File photo)

A wave of cyber-enabled operations took place early Saturday morning alongside the joint U.S.-Israeli attack on targets across Iran, according to cybersecurity experts and observers.

The operations included the hacking of multiple news websites to display various messages and the hack of BadeSaba, a religious calendar app with more than 5 million downloads, which displayed messages telling users “It’s time for reckoning” and urging armed forces to give ⁠up weapons ​and join the people.

Reuters could not establish contact with BadeSaba’s chief executive.

A spokesperson for U.S. Cyber Command did not immediately respond to a request for comment.