Meta has patched a vulnerability in its AI-powered support assistant that was reportedly exploited to gain access to Instagram accounts. (File Image)

Meta has patched a security vulnerability in its AI-powered support assistant after hackers reportedly used the chatbots to gain unauthorised access to several Instagram accounts, including a number of high-profile accounts.

Meta’s AI-powered chatbot was manipulated by the attackers to gain access to Instagram accounts by linking a new email address with target accounts. Once the email was added, the chatbot was used for password resets, thus allowing control over the target account without the hacker needing the victim’s email address.

The issue came into light after users on Reddit and X reported a wave of accounts started getting hijacked over the weekend. Among the affected accounts were the Obama-era White House Instagram account, the account of the US Space Force’s Chief Master Sergeant, and several sought-after Instagram usernames.