Gurugram launches WhatsApp Covid-19 helpline for citizens: Here are the details

Here is everything you need to know about the new COVID WhatsApp Helpline by Gurugram District administration. (Express Photo)

Gurugram district administration launched a dedicated Covid-19 helpline on WhatsApp on Thursday. The new helpline will help citizens with access to critical information, and a repository of all Covid-related resources.

Free to use for the citizens, the new helpline is available in two languages: English and Hindi. Important information available on the portal includes nearby resources like RT-PCR centres, online doctor consultation, availability of beds, care centres and a portal where users can register themselves as a Covid-positive patient.

How to use the Gurugram WhatsApp Covid helpline

There are two ways to use the new helpline number.

Users can save the number +91 9643277788 and text a ‘Hi’ on the number to get started. Alternatively, users can also navigate to the URL https://wa.me/919643277788 to directly start chatting with the helpline account.

“This is a service for our citizens in Gurugram. Using this Covid patients and their families can reach out to us for help. We will try and provide the best possible care at home. I also thank partners like WhatsApp for stepping forward and supporting us in building this platform,” Yash Garg, Deputy Commissioner and Chairperson, District Disaster Management, Gurugram, said in a statement.

The helpline has been developed by a group of volunteers, private sector organisations and the support of various departments within the Gurugram district administration. The service is built on the WhatsApp Business API and provide quick information conveniently to citizens in need.