Gucci-owner Kering aims to launch luxury Google glasses next year, CEO says

The move is part of de Meo's broader strategy to scale up Kering's eyewear and jewellery divisions. (Image: Reuters)

Kering aims to launch smart glasses under the Gucci brand in partnership with Google next year, CEO Luca de Meo told Reuters, becoming potentially the first major luxury brand to enter the AI-powered eyewear sector.

That will pit it against Italian-French eyewear leader EssilorLuxottica, which produces Ray-Ban smart glasses in partnership with Meta.

“Probably next year, 2027,” de Meo said when asked about the timeline for the ⁠smart glasses’ launch during an interview on Thursday on the sidelines of Kering’s capital markets day in Florence.

Google did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

The move is part of de Meo’s broader strategy to scale up Kering’s eyewear and jewellery divisions, which account for ⁠a fraction of the group’s overall revenues, and help shield the luxury company from the shift in fashion tastes ‌that has hit star brand Gucci.