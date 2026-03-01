‘Grok hasn’t driven anyone to suicide, ChatGPT has’: Elon Musk in OpenAI lawsuit deposition

In the newly filed deposition, Musk was questioned about a public letter he had signed in 2023, along with over 1,100 AI experts and others. (File photo)

Elon Musk has criticised OpenAI’s safety claims and suggested that his AI company, xAI, is better at prioritising user safety than the ChatGPT maker.

“Nobody has committed suicide because of Grok, but apparently they have because of ChatGPT,” Musk said during his deposition in his 2024 lawsuit accusing OpenAI of abandoning its original non-profit mission that he funded. The transcript of Musk’s video deposition, which took place in September 2025, was publicly released earlier this week, ahead of the case going to a jury trial in April this year.

The incidents referenced by Musk in his deposition are related to the series of lawsuits against OpenAI alleging that ChatGPT’s manipulative conversation tactics led several users, including teenagers, to experience negative mental health effects and dying by suicide.