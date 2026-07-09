Grok 4.5 arrives alongside OpenAI’s new voice models for live conversations

The AI industry is witnessing another wave of competition as SpaceXAI and OpenAI have unveiled new products aimed at making artificial intelligence more powerful, efficient, and conversational. SpaceXAI has launched its latest flagship model, Grok 4.5, while OpenAI has introduced new voice models designed to enable more natural, real-time conversations.

SpaceXAI’s Grok 4.5 is the company’s first major AI release since it went public several weeks ago. The new model is designed to handle a broad range of tasks, including coding, app development, research, writing, and routine knowledge work. The company claims that Grok 4.5 delivers twice the token efficiency of competing models, potentially lowering operating costs for developers and businesses.