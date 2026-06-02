Grand Theft Auto V cheat service hacked, 64,000 user accounts exposed

Reports suggest the attack may have been motivated by a personal dispute involving an alleged scammer rather than a broader effort to target the gaming community. (Image : Reuters)

Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V) players who used the cheating platform Atlas Menu may have had their personal information exposed after the service suffered a major data breach.

According to data breach notification website Have I Been Pwned (HIBP), the hack compromised nearly 64,000 user accounts. The leaked information reportedly includes email addresses, usernames, scrambled passwords, IP addresses, and customer support tickets.

The breach is particularly ironic given that Atlas Menu advertised itself as a secure platform that offered “secure authentication and enhanced privacy through our advanced encryption techniques.”

At the time of reporting, the Atlas Menu website was unavailable.