Govt to set up expert groups to explore adoption of common chargers

Emerging out of the meeting with industry stakeholders, the secretary said India can initially think of exploring shifting to two types of chargers, including a C-Type port.

Updated: August 17, 2022 6:31:04 pm
Separate expert groups will be formed to study charging ports used in three segments -- mobile and feature phones, laptops and ipads, and wearable electronic devices. (Express Photo)

The government will set up expert groups to explore the adoption of common chargers for mobile and all portable electronic devices and submit a detailed report in two months, Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said on Wednesday.

Emerging out of the meeting with industry stakeholders, the secretary said India can initially think of exploring shifting to two types of chargers, including a C-Type port.

Explained |Common charger for all devices: What govt wants, what it means for industry

“It is a complex issue. India has a position in the manufacturing of chargers. We have to understand everybody’s perspective — industry, the users, manufacturers and environment — before taking a final decision,” he said told reporters.

Each stakeholder has a different perspective and expert groups will be formed to examine separately those issues, he said.

Separate expert groups will be formed to study charging ports used in three segments — mobile and feature phones, laptops and ipads, and wearable electronic devices.

The groups will be notified this month and will submit the recommendations in two months, he said.

Although the sector-specific associations and manufacturers agreed to the concerns of e-waste but sought more discussion on the matter, he added.

Electronics Products Innovation Consortium (EPIC) Foundation and HCL Founder Ajai Chowdhury, Manufacturers’ Association of Information Technology (MAIT) President Rajkumar Rishi, India Cellular and Electronic Association (ICEA) Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo, Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association (CEAMA) President Eric Braganza and Indian Electrical and Electronics Manufacturers’ Association (IEEMA) President Vipul Ray were present in the meeting.

Lava International Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Hari Om Rai, representatives of industry bodies FICCI, CII and Assocham as well as from IIT Kanpur and IIT BHU were also present in the meeting held in hybrid mode.

