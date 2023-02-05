scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 05, 2023
Govt blocks 232 foreign apps, including Chinese ones, for gambling, money laundering

Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) has issued orders to block these apps following instructions from Ministry of Home Affairs.

The government has blocked 232 apps operated by overseas entities, including Chinese for being involved in betting, gambling and unauthorised loan service, according to an official source.

“The order to block 138 apps that were involved in betting, gambling and money laundering were issued last evening. Separately, an order to block 94 apps engaged in unauthorised loan service has also been issued. These apps were being operated from offshore entities, including Chinese. They were posing a threat to the economic stability of the country,” the official, who did not wish to be named, told PTI.

The official did not disclose the name of the apps that have been blocked. An official query sent to MeitY did not elicit any immediate response.

First published on: 05-02-2023 at 14:23 IST
