Government bans 300 betting and gambling platforms, bringing the total to 8,400

After cracking down on illegal betting and gambling websites, the government has now banned 300 websites and mobile applications.
According to a new report by ANI, the blocked entities include betting sites and platforms operating as peer-to-peer marketplaces, live dealer tables, roulette, and casino apps offering games like slots. As it turns out, the government has also cracked down on Satta/Matka networks and casino gaming apps and card games that involve real money.
Citing an official familiar with the matter, the report states that the government has blocked around 8,400 such websites. Around 4,900 of these were blocked after the Online Gaming Act, which was passed by the parliament in August last year and was given assent by President Droupadi Murmu. The law came into effect on October 1, 2025.
According to the report, the government had blocked 242 illegal betting and gambling websites earlier this year, in January. Under the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill 2025, the government banned all real-money games based on both skill and chance. However, the law exempts players from any punishment.
Also, anyone spotted offering or promoting real-money games will face up to three years in prison and a fine of up to Rs 1 crore, while those advertising such platforms may face up to two years in jail and a fine of up to Rs 50 lakh.
To monitor and crack down on such websites, the government has set up a special authority to check if any games involve real money. Also, since games like PUBG and Free Fire are free-to-play and do not involve any money, influencers and celebrities are allowed to promote them.