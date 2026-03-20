Government bans 300 betting and gambling platforms, bringing the total to 8,400

After cracking down on illegal betting and gambling websites, the government has now banned 300 websites and mobile applications.

According to a new report by ANI, the blocked entities include betting sites and platforms operating as peer-to-peer marketplaces, live dealer tables, roulette, and casino apps offering games like slots. As it turns out, the government has also cracked down on Satta/Matka networks and casino gaming apps and card games that involve real money.

Citing an official familiar with the matter, the report states that the government has blocked around 8,400 such websites. Around 4,900 of these were blocked after the Online Gaming Act, which was passed by the parliament in August last year and was given assent by President Droupadi Murmu. The law came into effect on October 1, 2025.