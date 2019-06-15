GOQii resolves ‘deep discounts’ issue with Flipkart; to start selling bands on e-com platform

Walmart-owned Flipkart and GOQii Friday said they have amicably resolved their legal dispute where the health-tech startup had alleged that its products were being sold on the e-commerce platform at deep discounts.

Last month, GOQii had taken the legal recourse against the e-commerce platform over the deep discount issue.

A Mumbai court had, as an interim measure, ordered sales of GOQii devices to be halted on Flipkart. Following the resolution now, GOQii fitness bands will return on Flipkart platform “in the next few days”, GOQii founder and CEO Vishal Gondal told PTI.

In a joint statement issued on Friday, the companies said: “We are pleased that GOQii products will be back on the Flipkart platform. Flipkart and GOQii have been in constant communication and have resolved the issue.”

The two sides remained tight-lipped about the terms of the settlement.

“Flipkart engaged with us in a transparent way and their team worked on a resolution benefitting the brand and the customers. We look forward to a continued fruitful association and help serve millions of Flipkart customers in a better way,” Gondal said.

The company is a customer-focused marketplace that works closely with brands and seller partners to ensure that all policies are aligned to industry standards and are in compliance with all the applicable Indian laws, Adarsh Menon, head of private label business at Flipkart said.

“We have a zero-tolerance policy on incidents that impact customer trust. In the last few days, we have ensured constant engagement with GOQii to resolve any differences and we are glad that the brand will be back on Flipkart,” he added.