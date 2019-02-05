GoPro offers Plus subscription users unlimited cloud storage for photos, videos

GoPro has announced that it will now let its Plus subscription users store unlimited photos and videos to their cloud storage network without sacrificing on quality. This means the images and videos that a user uploads to the cloud will remain in their native format and not get compressed.

GoPro Plus subscription is priced at $4.99 or Rs 350 in India via the Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store. Apart from the unlimited photo and video storage in its native resolution, the company has also increased the accessory discount for Plus subscribers from 20 per cent to 50 per cent.

The unlimited storage under GoPro Plus is applicable to images and videos shot on a GoPro. Users won’t be able to use the unlimited storage with any other images or videos present on their smartphone. However, any GoPro footage a user edits via Quik and mix GoPro will qualify for the unlimited storage.

Users purchasing the Plus subscription for the first time will be eligible for a free 30 day trial, after which they will be charged $4.99 or Rs 350 per month. When a user purchases the subscription they will also get a VIP status badge along with priority support.

Other features of GoPro Plus subscription include access to a large library of music to use in your edits and a no questions asked camera replacement scheme.

It also provides an auto offload feature to users, which allows them to enable auto backup in the cloud via their smartphone. This according to the company will eliminate the need to connect a GoPro to any computer or purchase new SD cards for storage.