GoPro unveils flagship Hero10 Black with faster performance, upgraded video stabilisation

GoPro Thursday announced its latest action camera, the Hero10 Black, with an upgraded processor and improved overall performance. The new camera costs Rs 54,500, and will hit retail shelves in India in early November through Amazon, Flipkart, Croma and other retailers. Internationally, the GoPro Hero 10 Black costs $499, but if you opt for a subscription for $50 yearly, the price drops to $399. It’s already available to buy in the US.

The new GoPro Hero 10 succeeds the last year’s Hero 9, which was launched in the midst of a global pandemic. With the launch of Hero 10, GoPro has refined its action camera lineup, with both Hero 9 and Hero 8 getting price drops. In India, they will now cost Rs 43,000 and Rs 31,000, respectively.

The Hero 10 looks just like its predecessor but offers a more powerful GP2 processor. It’s still a compact camera with a small preview “selfie” screen on the front of the camera. The idea is to appeal to Vloggers and selfie fans who can use the front screen for better framing. The new action camera also supports 5.3K videos shot at a smooth 60fps, or 4K video recording at 120fps. This is a jump from the last year’s model, which was limited to 4K at 60fps or 5K at 30fps. The Hero 10 can also record at 2.7K and 240fps.

A much useful front-facing screen. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) A much useful front-facing screen. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

The new camera has a larger 23-megapixel sensor, up from 20MP on the previous generation model. Thanks to a new camera sensor, the GoPro promises better use of the action camera in taking still photos, especially in low-light. And just like the Hero 9, the Hero 10 Black has the ability to use the camera as a webcam for Zoom and Team calls. The updated model still has the bigger touch-enabled widescreen on the back, and a more durable build — the camera is waterproof to 10 metres.

Here are some of the top features of the GoPro Hero 10 Black:

All-new GP2 processor

Video: 5.3K at 60fps, 4K at 120fps, 2.7K at 270 fps

Video stills: Up to 19.6MP

Photos: 23MP

Stereo and RAW audio

Three new ways to transfer content: Cloud upload, wireless upload, and wired transfer to your phone

The Hero 10 also takes advantage of HyperSmooth 4.0 and TimeWarp 3.0 for time-lapse videos. In fact, the improved HyperSmooth 4.0 offers “gimbal-like stabilisation”, something that should excite content creators.

Larger rear display. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/ Larger rear display. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/ Indian Express

GoPro action cameras are aimed at sports and adventure lovers who love carrying compact cameras during surfing, skiing, and other activities. It was previously predicted that smartphones might kill a device like the GoPro. Contrary to what experts predicted, smartphones haven’t killed GoPro. While the first half of last year was dull, the launch of the Hero 9 Black helped did help the firm sell more camera units.

Rugged build quality. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) Rugged build quality. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

The company, which is headquartered in San Mateo, is betting on the GoPro subscription service to lure new consumers to sell expensive action cameras. GoPro’s paid subscription service includes unlimited cloud storage for a user’s content, a live-streaming service, and discounts on GoPro’s products. Unfortunately, GoPro still does not offer its annual subscription service in India.

However, users in India can take advantage of the Quick app, which is the main interface for connecting and controlling the GoPro cameras. The app, which is available on Android and iOS, offers several editing features including a video editing suite, themes, filters, and unlimited original quality cloud backup of everything posted to the mural feed. GoPro charges Rs 99 per month or Rs 499 per year for those features, though the basic app remains free for users.