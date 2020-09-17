GoPro Hero 9 launched for vloggers at Rs 49,500: Here are the details

GoPro Hero 9 goes official

GoPro has launched its all-new Hero 9 camera for all the photography enthusiasts and vloggers. Hero 9 comes with some fantastic features this time and truly abides by its tagline “More everything”. Shattering all the previous records of its predecessor in features and specs, it has been priced at Rs 49,500 in India. It comes with a USB Type-C port in a black rugged finish texture. It has a water-resistant capacity up to 10 meters along with having a single micro-SD card slot.

Go Pro Hero 9: Specs

The GoPro Hero 9 camera comes in attracting lens mode while offering its users the option of a removable lens. This time it provides a dual display with a 1.4-inch sharper and brighter LCD display at the front and 2.27 inches main screen color display at the back. In comparison with its last variant, Hero 9 is bigger and slightly heavier with a small bump around the camera at back and 5-6mm wider.

It weighs around 158g with a bigger and spacious battery of 1720 mAh that will provide 30 per cent more battery life as compared to its predecessor. It offers a wide-angle video capturing mode with its 5k video recording at 30fps only while the 4k videos may be recorded at 30fps and 60 fps. It adorns a beautiful 23.6 MP sensor powered by a GP1 sensor capturing photos at 20MP which are more vibrant and livelier.

The all-new revamped Hypersmooth mode captures stable images with Linear and horizon leveling producing cinematic shots. The TimeWarp feature comes with half time mode where ultra-smooth slow-mo videos can be recorded, but it has not provided any new slow-mo speeds yet.

GoPro has brought the 2020 version of Hero 9 with these latest features of Schedule Capture, Duration and Hindsinght. Schedule Capture enables the video recording at an automatic time and date. So once a particular time on a specific date is set, it will do the rest of the stuff on its own, provided that the mode is on. Duration, on the other hand, sets the recording time of a particular event. Eventually, these both features, if used together can lead to hassle-free recording without any human intervention.

Lastly, the Hindsight feature records 30 seconds on a loop before pressing the shutter button, ultimately providing a choice of capturing an event which is a time-specific precise moment.

