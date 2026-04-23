Google’s ‘Workspace Intelligence’ layer is turning your docs and sheets into proactive AI assistants

The AI can also automatically fill in data based on context, a feature Google claims can be up to nine times faster than manual entry. (Source: Pexels)

Google has launched updates to its Workspace productivity suite, emphasising Artificial Intelligence to simplify daily work tasks. These updates were unveiled at Google’s Cloud Next conference and are designed to increase automation in applications such as Docs, Sheets, and Gmail, lightening the burden of repetitive tasks.

At the centre of the update is a new system called Workspace Intelligence, an AI layer embedded across Google’s apps. It pulls context from services such as Gmail, Calendar, Chat, and Drive, including Docs, Slides, and Sheets, to offer more personalised assistance. Users, however, remain in control: they can decide what data the AI can access and restrict it at any time. As expected, broader access enables more tailored support.