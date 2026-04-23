Google’s ‘Workspace Intelligence’ layer is turning your docs and sheets into proactive AI assistants

Google has launched updates to its Workspace productivity suite, emphasising Artificial Intelligence to simplify daily work tasks. These updates were unveiled at Google’s Cloud Next conference and are designed to increase automation in applications such as Docs, Sheets, and Gmail, lightening the burden of repetitive tasks.
At the centre of the update is a new system called Workspace Intelligence, an AI layer embedded across Google’s apps. It pulls context from services such as Gmail, Calendar, Chat, and Drive, including Docs, Slides, and Sheets, to offer more personalised assistance. Users, however, remain in control: they can decide what data the AI can access and restrict it at any time. As expected, broader access enables more tailored support.
Google is also expanding the role of Gemini within its ecosystem. In Sheets, users can now generate entire spreadsheets using simple prompts, including formatting and data inputs.
The AI can also automatically fill in data based on context, a feature Google claims can be up to nine times faster than manual entry. Another addition allows users to convert raw, unstructured information into neatly organised tables.
On the writing side, Docs is getting enhanced AI capabilities. Users can prompt Gemini to draft, edit, and refine documents, or even match a specific writing style. Such an approach will rely on the use of previous emails, conversations, chats, and web materials to provide suggestions with increased context, thus turning the app into a smart assistant.
In any case, there is currently a trend within the industry toward embedding such technologies deeper into business tools. Since Google already has Workspace deployed on a large scale, Google sees its opportunity to introduce such features on that foundation. Competitors, such as Microsoft and Apple, and startups are competing with each other to achieve the same goal.