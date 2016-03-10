Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Latest News

Google’s car accident with a bus captured on video, well sort of

A video of Google's self-driving car getting into an accident with a public bus in Silicon Valley is now available publicly.

By: Tech Desk | Published: March 10, 2016 12:10:18 pm
Google, Google self-driving car, Google self-driving car accident, Google car accident, Google accident video, Google self-driving car accident video, Car accident video Google Self-driving car after the accident. (Source: Screenshot from AP video)
Related News

On February 14, 2016, a Google self-driving car (a Lexus car with the self-driving sensors and software) had an accident with a public bus in Silicon Valley. The accident itself didn’t cause any injuries, and Google had accepted some responsibility for the same.

Now the Associated Press has put out a video of the ‘accident’, if one can call it that. The video doesn’t make quite apparent what happened; in the beginning you can see from the CCTV camera in the bus that, up ahead on the road there’s the Lexus-Google self-driving car, about to move left.

Read More

The bus, however doesn’t stop, and hits the Lexus. At one point, the camera in the back, sort of shows the bus hitting the Lexus as well, but the passengers don’t seem too bothered by that. In the end, the driver is seen calling up someone to inform of the accident.

Google had at the time accepted some responsibility for the collision. According to the report, Google’s car intended to turn right off a major boulevard, when it detected sandbags around a storm drain at the intersection.

The Lexus needed to slide to its left within the right lane to get around the obstruction and was going at 2 mph (3 kmph) when it made the move. That’s when it hit the bus, which was going straight at 15 mph (24 kmph).

Read the full DMV report describing the accident here.

Watch the video below

With agency inputs

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now