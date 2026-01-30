Google’s Project Genie allows users to explore AI-generated worlds in real time

Google has taken a major step toward using artificial intelligence (AI) to build diverse, interactive environments. Google DeepMind has launched Project Genie, a web-based experiment that allows users to create and explore AI-generated worlds in real time.

The launch comes about five months after Google first previewed Genie 3, its general-purpose world model. While earlier demonstrations were limited to select testers, now Project Genie opens the door for a small group of paying users who want to experience what an AI-built world feels like from the inside.

At its core, Project Genie is designed to be simple. Users start by describing a setting and a character using text prompts. They can also upload or generate images to shape the look of the world. Before stepping inside, the scene can be previewed and refined using Google’s tools, including Nano Banana Pro and Gemini. Once ready, users enter the environment and explore it either from a first-person or third-person view.