Google’s Project Fi is now Google Fi, will work with iPhone and more

Google’s Project Fi will now work with Apple iPhone models as well as more Android phones from companies like OnePlus, LG, Samsung and Moto. Google also announced in a blog post that Project Fi will now be called Google Fi. To recall, Project Fi was introduced in the US in 2015.

The service connects users to the fastest available network at a certain location, which could be a Wi-Fi network or data connections offered by the major US carriers – Sprint, T-Mobile, and US Cellular. Google Fi offers international data coverage in 170 countries and territories.

Google Fi will work with iPhone models running iOS 11. Do note that the Google Fi app for iOS is still in beta and certain features like calls and text over Wi-Fi as well as visual voicemail will not be available for iPhone users yet.

“Since this is the first time Google Fi is available for iPhones, there are a few extra steps to get set up, which we’ll walk you through in the Google Fi iOS app,” reads a Google post. For Android phones from OnePlus, Samsung, LG, and Moto, the service will work with devices running Android 7.0 Nougat or higher.

However, certain features of Google Fi might be missing on some Android phones. The full features of the service will only be available on smartphones that are designed for the Fi experience. For instance, Google Pixel 3, Moto G6, Pixel 2, LG G7 ThinQ, etc include special hardware and software to effortlessly work with Google Fi.