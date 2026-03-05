Google’s NotebookLM introduces ‘Cinematic Video Overviews’ to turn documents into videos

The company has introduced a new feature called ‘Cinematic Video Overviews’, which allows users to transform their research and notes into video form. This feature has been included in the latest update of NotebookLM Studio. The feature helps users comprehend complex information in the form of short videos.
Announced by Google via NotebookLM’s official social media account, Cinematic Video Overviews represent an evolution from traditional text summaries. Instead of simply generating written explanations or slides, they claim that the new tool creates immersive video-style presentations with visuals, narration, and structured storytelling based on the user’s source materials.
The feature works by analysing documents, notes, and other uploaded sources within NotebookLM. Using a combination of AI models, the system extracts key points and transforms them into a dynamic video overview.
According to the announcement, the goal is to move beyond basic templates. Cinematic Video Overviews are built to produce customised videos directly from a user’s research, meaning each video reflects the specific information contained in the uploaded sources. This approach allows researchers, students, and professionals to review important insights more visually and engagingly.
The feature appears within NotebookLM Studio alongside other tools such as audio overviews, reports, slide decks, mind maps, and flashcards. Together, these features are meant to help users transform raw research into different formats depending on how they want to study or present information.
Currently, Cinematic Video Overviews are being rolled out to NotebookLM Ultra users in English, and a broader rollout is expected later. This initiative is part of Google’s ongoing efforts to integrate AI into its productivity tools and make information consumption more interactive.
Overall, reviewing research materials in the form of a cinematic video overview may make the process of analyzing large amounts of information more accessible and engaging for users.