Google’s NotebookLM introduces ‘Cinematic Video Overviews’ to turn documents into videos

The feature appears within NotebookLM Studio alongside other tools such as audio overviews, reports, slide decks, mind maps, and flashcards. (Image: X/NotebookLM)

The company has introduced a new feature called ‘Cinematic Video Overviews’, which allows users to transform their research and notes into video form. This feature has been included in the latest update of NotebookLM Studio. The feature helps users comprehend complex information in the form of short videos.

Announced by Google via NotebookLM’s official social media account, Cinematic Video Overviews represent an evolution from traditional text summaries. Instead of simply generating written explanations or slides, they claim that the new tool creates immersive video-style presentations with visuals, narration, and structured storytelling based on the user’s source materials.

The feature works by analysing documents, notes, and other uploaded sources within NotebookLM. Using a combination of AI models, the system extracts key points and transforms them into a dynamic video overview.