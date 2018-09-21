Google’s ‘Nocturne’ Chrome OS tablet with side-mounted fingerprint reader spotted in renders

As per renders, this rumored device features a detachable keyboard and a thin build, along with the inclusion of USB Type-C port and stereo speakers. (Picture: AboutChromebooks) As per renders, this rumored device features a detachable keyboard and a thin build, along with the inclusion of USB Type-C port and stereo speakers. (Picture: AboutChromebooks)

Google’s October 9 event is around the corner where the company is expected to take the wraps off its upcoming Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones. But in what could be a surprise, Google’s Chrome OS-powered tablet could launch during the event, suggests a new report. The renders of the tablet codenamed “Nocturne” have been leaked.

As per renders, this rumored device features a detachable keyboard. It seems to have rounded corners along with thin build, similar to Apple iPad Pro. It also hints at the inclusion of USB Type-C port and stereo speakers.

As far as security is concerned, it seems to offer a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. This could be Google’s first-ever Chrome OS-powered tablet. But Acer’s Chromebook Tab 10 already happens to be the first Chrome OS-powered tablet to hit the market.

Also Read: Google could seek Windows 10 certification for Pixelbook: Report

These renders have come out, courtesy of keyboard maker Brydge and AboutChromebooks, and the device is expected to take Apple’s iPad Pro head on. The keyboard appears to be one of the main attractions here. These renders haven’t revealed much details about the exact branding, but it’s expected to come directly from Google. Certain reports have already gotten hold of credible references pointing out a side-mounted fingerprint sensor within Chrome OS.

In a related news, XDA Developers report suggests that Google’s Pixelbook could pass Windows 10 certification. The report cited code and suggested that Windows 10 OS could be made native to the Pixelbook.

Another report from 9to5Google suggests that Google’s tablet-cum-laptop could support dual-booting option for Windows 10.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd