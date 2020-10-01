Google’s new ‘Hold for me’ feature will make call waiting easier

The Hold for me feature can be used when you are calling a toll-free number or a customer-care number, and your call is put on hold. (Image: Google)

Google, during its ‘Launch Night In’ event, introduced a new feature called, ‘Hold for me’. This feature will help people get away from the irritating hold call times while booking appointments, reservations, taking to the customer care and more.

The ‘Hold for me’ will make its debut with the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A 5G via the Google assistant and will roll out to other devices soon. Earlier Google also brought the facility of screen calling along with the Duplex feature (yet to be launched) that would help in making restaurants reservation and appointments on the phone. Last month, the tech giant also updated its assistant-based calling feature with verified calls that would ascertain as to who is calling and why.

Google showcased ‘Hold for me’ feature on a Pixel 5 device during the launch event. During the demonstration, it said that the option can be activated through a new button that will appear on the phone screen above the call-mute, speaker-button and other in-call control options.

The Hold for me feature can be used when you are calling a toll-free number or a customer-care number, and your call is put on hold. Then this feature, via the Google Assistant will monitor the call, while, you carry on with other tasks. As and when someone picks up the call, the assistant will give you a notification regarding the same and it will also ask the representative to be on hold for a bit.

Apart from helping you in time management, this feature will also help you get away from that pesky call waiting music tone. The feature also provides its users with live captions of what is being said on the call.

Another highlight of the feature is that while monitoring and processing the call, it will save the recordings in the device and will delete it in 48 hours. Along with that, it also extends the permission-based option of sharing audio with Google pertaining to quality control.

This feature will come handy for many users who are currently working from home and have to do a lot of multitasking throughout the day.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd