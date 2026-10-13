Google’s new Fitbit Edge puts long-term Health and subscription strategy in focus

Alphabet Inc.’s Google has introduced the Fitbit Edge, a $180 premium fitness tracker that combines the features of a screenless fitness tracker and a full-fledged smartwatch. The launch highlights Google’s growing presence in the wearable technology market, as the company renews its focus on health and fitness and intensifies competition with Apple Inc and Garmin Ltd.

The new device which is positioned between the Fitbit Air and Pixel Watch 5 has hardware improvements such as an OLED display, built-in maps, notifications, music controls and weather updates. It brings back memories of Fitbit’s fitness trackers introduced years ago.

The Edge can automatically track up to 100 activities, support more than 50 exercise modes, and offer real-time workout prompts to help users meet their fitness goals. The device’s GPS is 40 per cent more accurate, which should make it easier to track outdoor runs. Meanwhile, Google says sleep-stage detection is also 15 per cent more accurate than on earlier generations, helping the device provide better sleep summaries and coaching tips.