Google’s new Fitbit Edge puts long-term Health and subscription strategy in focus

Google aims to boost recurring, high-margin revenue through Google Health Premium with the Fitbit Edge.

Written by: Anuj Bhatia
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 13, 2026 08:29 AM IST
Fitbit EdgeThe Fitbit Edge has a refreshed hybrid design alongside hardware changes including a replaceable battery. (Image credit: Google)
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Alphabet Inc.’s Google has introduced the Fitbit Edge, a $180 premium fitness tracker that combines the features of a screenless fitness tracker and a full-fledged smartwatch. The launch highlights Google’s growing presence in the wearable technology market, as the company renews its focus on health and fitness and intensifies competition with Apple Inc and Garmin Ltd.

The new device which is positioned between the Fitbit Air and Pixel Watch 5 has hardware improvements such as an OLED display, built-in maps, notifications, music controls and weather updates. It brings back memories of Fitbit’s fitness trackers introduced years ago.

The Edge can automatically track up to 100 activities, support more than 50 exercise modes, and offer real-time workout prompts to help users meet their fitness goals. The device’s GPS is 40 per cent more accurate, which should make it easier to track outdoor runs. Meanwhile, Google says sleep-stage detection is also 15 per cent more accurate than on earlier generations, helping the device provide better sleep summaries and coaching tips.

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Fitbit Edge The Edge (center) is positioned between the screenless Fitbit Air and the high-end Pixel Watch 5 smartwatch. (Image credit: Google)

Google says the battery is rated for up to seven days on a charge, and the wearable is water-resistant to 50 meters.

Also read | Screen-free, distraction-free: I tested Fitbit Air for a week, and this is what I learned

With the Fitbit Edge, Google aims to expand its presence in the high-margin health services market through Google Health Premium. The subscription allows users to access Google Health Coach, powered by Gemini AI, which uses their fitness, health, and medical data to create weekly routines and workout plans and adjust them to fit their schedules. For the first three months, Google will give users a $10 per month subscription of Health Premium for free.

Google’s long-term play is use consumer health data to improve the Health AI coach as well as introduce new services to lock users into the Google ecosystem.

The wearables market is dominated by Apple Inc.’s Apple Watch and Whoop, a subscription-based, screenless premium fitness tracker. However, demand for discreet wearables, such as screen-free fitness trackers and smart rings, has been growing as more consumers move away from smartwatches in favour of minimalist devices that provide detailed health insights. These devices track metrics such as recovery, daily strain, sleep, heart rate variability, and physical activity.

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Also read | Apple Watch Ultra 4 review: The health upgrade that finally eases battery anxiety

Google already sells an entry-level screen-free fitness tracker, the Fitbit Air, and is gradually rolling out the device in markets such as India.

The Fitbit Edge is available for preorder through the Google Store, with retail availability set to begin on October 27.

Investors will closely watch how effectively Google uses its wearable devices to drive subscriptions to its health services and grow its subscription business amid a stiff competition from Apple Inc.

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Anuj Bhatia
Anuj Bhatia

Anuj Bhatia is an Assistant Editor at indianexpress.com with a career spanning over a decade. Active in the domain since 2011, he has established himself as a distinct voice in tech journalism, specializing in long-form narratives that bridge the gap between complex innovation and consumer lifestyle. Experience & Career: Anuj has been a key contributor to The Indian Express since late 2016. Prior to his current tenure, he served as a Senior Tech Writer at My Mobile magazine and held a role as a reviewer and tech writer at Gizbot. His professional trajectory reflects a rigorous commitment to technology reporting, backed by a postgraduate degree from Banaras Hindu University. Expertise & Focus Areas: Anuj’s reporting covers the spectrum of personal technology, characterized by a unique blend of modern analysis and historical context. His key focus areas include: Core Technology: Comprehensive coverage of smartphones, personal computers, apps, and lifestyle tech. Deep-Dive Narratives: Specializes in composing longer-form feature articles and explainers that explore the intersection of history, technology, and popular culture. Global & Local Scope: Reports extensively on major international product launches from industry titans like Apple and Google, while simultaneously covering the ecosystem of indie and home-grown tech startups. Niche Interests: A dedicated focus on vintage technology and retro gaming, offering readers a nostalgic yet analytical perspective on the evolution of tech. Authoritativeness & Trust Anuj is a trusted voice in the industry, recognized for his ability to de-jargonize trending topics and provide context to rapid technological advancements. His authority is reinforced by his on-ground presence at major international tech conferences and his nuanced approach to product reviews. By balancing coverage of the world's most valuable tech brands with emerging startups, he offers a holistic and objective view of the global technology landscape. Find all stories by Anuj Bhatia here. You can find Anuj on Linkedin. ... Read More

 

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