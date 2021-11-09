Google’s ‘Pet Portraits’ feature will allow you to find art look-alikes for your pets

Google Arts & Culture app is getting a new Pet Portraits feature. This will grant users the ability to search through thousands of paintings to find a look-alike for their pet. The tool is a natural follow-up to the Art Selfie feature that rolled out in 2018 to the app.

The Art Selfie feature encouraged users to upload photographs of themselves and their families to find famous matches from around the world in art. Now, Google’s new Pet Portraits tool will allow users to do the same with their pets. Google has stated that its “Pet Portraits” tool will allow users to take a picture of a dog, cat, fish, bird, reptile, horse, or rabbit, and have a machine-learning algorithm find pieces of art that look similar.

How to use the Google Pets Portrait feature on the Arts & Culture app

You will first need to download the Google Arts & Culture app on your Android or iOS device if you haven’t already done so.

Next, you will need to tap on the rainbow camera tab at the bottom of the screen and snap an image of your pet to see where their doppelgänger lived in art history.

Google’s intelligent algorithm will then crop the background, and match the image of your pet by searching through its extended catalog of artworks from its collections.

After the match is complete, you can save the results as a single image or animate them together to generate a GIF as well. Users will also be able to share the images on social media.