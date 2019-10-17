Google’s Live Caption feature is coming to Pixel 3; here’s how it works

For those who are deaf or hard of hearing, Google’s new Live Caption feature lets you enjoy videos without any sound. The good news is that the feature is already live on the recently launched Pixel 4, and soon be rolled out for the Pixel 3, 3XL, 3a and 3a XL towards the end of 2019. This is a small but important accessibility feature that aims to make lives of 466 million deaf and hard of hearing people worldwide.

Advertising

Here is everything you need to know about Android 10’s Live Caption feature.

What is Google’s Live Caption?

Google first previewed its Live Caption feature at I/O 2019 in May this year. Live Caption, an Android 10 feature, will enable subtitles to any videos being watched on the phone. YouTube does offer real-time caption option on its videos but this functionality is applicable to any form of content, which has audio, barring phone calls and video calls. You won’t need an active Wi-Fi connection or mobile data to use the feature — it’s all done by itself on the phone.

How does Google’s Live Caption feature work?

To use the Live Caption feature, make sure the phone is running Android 10, the latest version of the Android mobile operating system. At the moment, the feature is limited to Pixel smartphones. If you have a Pixel 3. Pixel 3a or Pixel 3a XL, here’s how you can use Android 10’s accessibility feature.

Advertising

*Play any video on your smartphone. You can play the video from any source, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram or Snapchat.

*Now press the volume slider on the phone.

*When the volume slider appears on the screen, simply tap the caption button below it.

*The audio playing in your video will be transcribed into the sub-titles in a black box.

Which languages will support Google’s Live Caption?

At the moment, the Live Caption feature only supports English. However, in the future, Google plans to support more languages.

Which devices currently support Google’s Live Caption?

As Google confirmed in a blog post, the Live Caption feature is already live for Pixel 4. Unfortunately, Pixel 4 is not coming to India due to the Soli chip inside. But don’t be alarmed, as the feature is coming to Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL later this year. Google says it is working closely with other Android phone manufacturers to make the Live Caption feature more widely available in the coming year.