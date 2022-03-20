scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, March 20, 2022
Must Read

Google’s latest update lets Android users delete the last 15 minutes of search history

The update is slowly rolling out to Android users and will be available on the default Google search app in the next few weeks.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: March 20, 2022 10:30:00 am
Google delete 15 minutes, Google Android delete 15 minutes, delete 15 minutes search history,Google's latest update lets Android users delete the last 15 minutes of search history. (Image credit: AP)

Google had announced in its 2021 I/O conference some interesting new features coming to mobile search. Android users will now be able to delete the last 15 minutes of their search history via a new update.

The feature was first spotted by Mishaal Rahman of XDA Developers, who claimed that he was tipped about the update, and is currently rolling out. To check availability, users can open the default Google app on their Android phones and tap the profile picture icon. This should open an account settings page, which contains a new option, letting you delete the last 15 minutes of search history.

Google had rolled out this update on iOS devices back in July 2021, but failed to meet its initial deadline for the Android release. The update is expected to be available to everyone in the next few weeks, and can only be used on the default Google search app. Users can access this by tapping the search bar on the home screen or by simply sliding up on their device.

Also Read: |Google I/O 2022 to take place May 11-12; will be available fully online

It is unclear whether the company plans on bringing the feature to desktop, as during last year’s I/O event, they never specified what the targetted platforms are. It was not until July, that Google launched the feature for iOS and is now, expanding onto Android.

This year, Google will be hosting its annual developer conference on May 11 and 12, live from its Shoreline Amphitheatre at the Mountain View headquarters, and will be streamed online for free. The event will be broadcast in front of an invite-only live-person audience, which is a far cry from its 2021 digital event and the cancellation of its 2020 show.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Mar 20: Latest News

Advertisement