Google’s latest update lets Android users delete the last 15 minutes of search history

Google had announced in its 2021 I/O conference some interesting new features coming to mobile search. Android users will now be able to delete the last 15 minutes of their search history via a new update.

The feature was first spotted by Mishaal Rahman of XDA Developers, who claimed that he was tipped about the update, and is currently rolling out. To check availability, users can open the default Google app on their Android phones and tap the profile picture icon. This should open an account settings page, which contains a new option, letting you delete the last 15 minutes of search history.

At Google I/O 2021, Google announced it’d roll out an option to delete the last 15 minutes of your search history. This rolled out on iOS in July 2021 but was said to come to Android later. Well, it appears to now be rolling out! Thanks to @panduu221 for the tip! pic.twitter.com/gdtAa1pIFo — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) March 18, 2022

Google had rolled out this update on iOS devices back in July 2021, but failed to meet its initial deadline for the Android release. The update is expected to be available to everyone in the next few weeks, and can only be used on the default Google search app. Users can access this by tapping the search bar on the home screen or by simply sliding up on their device.

It is unclear whether the company plans on bringing the feature to desktop, as during last year’s I/O event, they never specified what the targetted platforms are. It was not until July, that Google launched the feature for iOS and is now, expanding onto Android.

This year, Google will be hosting its annual developer conference on May 11 and 12, live from its Shoreline Amphitheatre at the Mountain View headquarters, and will be streamed online for free. The event will be broadcast in front of an invite-only live-person audience, which is a far cry from its 2021 digital event and the cancellation of its 2020 show.