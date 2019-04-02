Google’s India VP Rajan Anandan to leave by April-end

Google South East Asia and India Vice-President Rajan Anandan will leave the firm at the end of April, Google Asia Pacific President Scott Beaumont said on Tuesday.

Vikas Agnihotri, country director, sales, will replace Anandan in the interim for Google India, Beaumont added.

“We are grateful to Rajan for his huge contribution to Google over the past eight years. His entrepreneurial zeal and leadership has helped grow the overall internet ecosystem in India and Southeast Asia, and we wish him all the best in his new adventures,” Beaumont said in an official statement.

Before joining Google in February 2011, Anandan was the Managing Director of Microsoft India.

He was a Vice President with Dell, Inc before joining Microsoft. He started his career with Mckinsey & Co., where he held several leadership positions.

Anandan holds a Master’s degree in Manufacturing Systems Engineering from Stanford University in 1992 and a B.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1991.