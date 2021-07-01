Google’s first compliance report: 96% of complaints on copyright

Google is the first significant social media intermediary to have released the monthly report. Going ahead, the platform will also include data on removals done on the basis on automated selection as well as data on impersonation and graphic sexual content complains that it has received after May 25.

Google received 27,762 complaints during April 1- April 30 period, of which 26,707 or 96 per cent of the complaints were related to copyright, it said in the first monthly report published in compliance with the Guidelines for Intermediaries and Digital Media Ethics Code or Information Technology (IT) Rules announced in February this year.

The company acted on 59,350 requests raised by users during the period, a majority of which again were related to copyright infringement.

“Some requests may allege infringement of intellectual property rights, while others claim violation of local laws prohibiting types of content on grounds such as defamation. When we receive complaints regarding content on our platforms, we review them carefully,” Google said in the report.

Google is the first significant social media intermediary to have released the monthly report. Going ahead, the platform will also include data on removals done on the basis on automated selection as well as data on impersonation and graphic sexual content complains that it has received after May 25.

Explained To include more data Google will include data on removals done on the basis of automated selection as well as data on impersonation and graphic sexual content complains that it has received after May 25.

Apart from Google, other significant social media intermediary Facebook had on Tuesday said it would publish the first monthly report on July 2. The platform had then said its report would contain details on the number of content it removed proactively in the one-month duration between May and June 15.

The final report, which will be published on July 15, will also contain details of user complaints received by the platform during this period, and the action taken by it. It will also contain data related to Facebook’s instant messaging app WhatsApp, a Facebook spokesperson said.