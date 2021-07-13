scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Must Read

Google’s new Drive for Desktop app to replace Backup and Sync app

Here's all you need to know about the new Backup and Sync app including new features.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
July 13, 2021 2:04:36 pm
Google drive, google drive for desktop,The new Drive for Desktop app is already available for both Mac and PC users. (File)

Google is replacing the old Backup and Sync app for desktop users with Drive for Desktop app. Google had already started implementing changes to phase out the older app for months, but it seems the company wants everyone to transition to the newer Drive for Desktop app.

The new app brings a more streamlined design but remains largely the same on core functionality. Users will also be able to view and sync pictures with Google Photos. However, this option is currently not available.

“With Drive for desktop, you can access files directly from the cloud on your Mac or PC, which frees up your disk space and saves your network bandwidth. Because Drive files are stored in the cloud, any changes you or your collaborators make are automatically updated everywhere, and you’ll always have access to the latest version,” Google said in a blog post.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Top Tech News Now
Click here for more

Apart from support for uploading and syncing media with Google Photos, the new app also lets users sync external storage devices to the cloud, including flash drives and external hard drives. The app also allows users to quickly mirror Drive files on the desktop, allowing files to be stored on the local device and enabling quicker access.

Google will ask you to switch apps post September

The new Drive for Desktop app is already available for both Mac and PC users. While the older app is also functional, Google is set to soon notify users about the new app and imminent transition. Post September, Google is set to prompt users to switch to Drive for Desktop if they want sync to continue working for their files.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Realme Watch 2 Pro, Realme Buds Wireless 2, Infinix Hot 10S, Noise Flair earphones, JBL microphone, Sony Xperia Ace 2, Molekule Air Mini+,
Tech launches of the week: Realme Watch 2 Pro, Infinix Hot 10S, and more

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Jul 13: Latest News

Advertisement
X