Google’s new Drive for Desktop app to replace Backup and Sync app

Google is replacing the old Backup and Sync app for desktop users with Drive for Desktop app. Google had already started implementing changes to phase out the older app for months, but it seems the company wants everyone to transition to the newer Drive for Desktop app.

The new app brings a more streamlined design but remains largely the same on core functionality. Users will also be able to view and sync pictures with Google Photos. However, this option is currently not available.

“With Drive for desktop, you can access files directly from the cloud on your Mac or PC, which frees up your disk space and saves your network bandwidth. Because Drive files are stored in the cloud, any changes you or your collaborators make are automatically updated everywhere, and you’ll always have access to the latest version,” Google said in a blog post.

Apart from support for uploading and syncing media with Google Photos, the new app also lets users sync external storage devices to the cloud, including flash drives and external hard drives. The app also allows users to quickly mirror Drive files on the desktop, allowing files to be stored on the local device and enabling quicker access.

Google will ask you to switch apps post September

The new Drive for Desktop app is already available for both Mac and PC users. While the older app is also functional, Google is set to soon notify users about the new app and imminent transition. Post September, Google is set to prompt users to switch to Drive for Desktop if they want sync to continue working for their files.