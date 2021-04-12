Google’s Digital Wellbeing could soon warn you against using your phone while walking

The new tool could soon be rolled out in a stable Google Digital Wellbeing update. (Image Source: Getty)

Google’s Digital Wellbeing app could soon prevent you from using your phone while walking. The safety feature will prevent you from walking into a pole or getting involved in a more serious accident while on the street. The app recently rolled out its beta version 1.0.342229637, which hints at the possibly upcoming feature.

While the new beta update to Digital Wellbeing doesn’t have the feature, a new report by XDA Developers suggests that the addition could be possible in the future. A teardown of the app hints at a ‘Heads Up’ feature that will stop users from using their phone while they are walking.

The report also shows what the feature could look like once it has been implemented in a more stable way. Various screenshots reveal that a new ‘Heads Up’ option can be found under the Digital Wellbeing tool. Tapping on the ‘Heads Up’ options reveals a new screen that reads “Watch your step with Heads Up…If you’re walking while using your phone, get a reminder to focus on what’s around you…Use with caution. Heads Up doesn’t replace paying attention.”

Once the feature is successful, the feature will alert users by bringing up a reminder to alert them when they are walking, and using their smartphone at the same time. The feature reportedly requires Physical Activity and Location permissions to work.

The report goes on to state that the feature is nearly fully functional and hence, a fully functioning stable rollout may not be too far away. However, it is also possible that the feature does not go official even after this phase. So we will have to wait till Google rolls this out to be sure.