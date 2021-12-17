Google’s Chrome now tracks and shows product price drops, starting with Android

Google Chrome is one of the most popular browsers used by people across the globe on both mobile platforms as well as PCs. Now, the browser has a new feature that will come in handy for all shoppers who are waiting for the price on certain products to come down.

Chrome is now getting a new ‘Track Prices’ feature that will help users eye any price drops on the products they want. This will eliminate the need to manually visit these sites and refresh the page every time you want to see if the pricing has changed.

More on Chrome | Google Chrome releases emergency update to fix multiple security vulnerabilities

Chrome will do this by implementing a new overlay on the tab grid that will show the new price of the product in question. For multiple products in multiple separate tabs, users will see a separate overlay for each tab and product, allowing them to track the prices of many products quickly at the same time without manually going to each particular URL.

However, the feature will first need to be unlocked before it can be used.

To do that, users must first open Chrome on Android and go to the three-dot menu on the top right. Among the options that show up, users should see a new ‘Track Prices’ option. Note that this will show up only after your Google Chrome app is updated to the latest version.

While currently limited to only Android devices, the feature is later set to come to iOS as well. The feature is also currently limited to the US, but we could see it enabled in other regions like India in the future.