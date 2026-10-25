Google’s AI personalisation could mean more targeted ads based on user data

Google has updated its privacy policy to clarify that users who have opted into its personalised AI features, will see targeted ads based on their personal data.

Earlier, the search giant’s privacy policy stated that user data in Google Drive, Gmail, or Google Photos will not be used to serve personalised ads. However, the updated terms introduce an exception to this promise. On October 16, Google added a line which reads: “…unless you choose to make data from these services available to other Google services that support personalised ads.”

This essentially means that any user who has connected their Google Drive, Gmail, or Google Photos to AI Mode and other Search tools via the company’s Personal Intelligence feature, will now start to see ads targeted on the basis of that content.

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Google’s Personal Intelligence feature allows users to connect its AI tools to their email inboxes or photo library in order to provide better AI-generated responses or recommendations by knowing more about the user. The privacy policy update was first spotted by Android Authority.

Advertisers will still not be able to access a user’s Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos information as well as other personally identifiable information (PII) such as a user’s name and email address. Google will also continue not showing ads based on sensitive topics involving race, sexual orientation, religion, or health.

“You may choose to allow certain Google services, including services like Search or Gemini Apps, to access data from other Google services you use, such as Google Photos and Workspace apps like Gmail and Drive, in order to provide you with a more personalized experience, subject to the policies and settings of the accessing service. For example, Search may process some of the data that you allow Search to access to personalize content, including ads,” Google’s updated privacy policy reads.

“Depending on your settings, we may also show you personalized ads based on your interests, activity, or personalized content from Google services. For example, if you search for ‘mountain bikes,’ in Search you may see ads for sports equipment on YouTube,” it adds.

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The update comes as user concerns over privacy and data ownership intensify in the age of AI. Tech companies are scraping publicly available, copyright-protected data from every nook and corner of the internet to train their AI models. These companies are also quietly updating their privacy policies and terms of service so that they may use customer data to train their AI models or licence it out to other companies for the same purpose.

Earlier this month, Meta attempted to revise terms that appeared to allow for broader AI training, prompting considerable backlash and a swift U-turn by the Facebook and Instagram parent.

Meta’s commercial terms of use page was updated to include language reportedly suggesting it could scrape content from sites, including news sites, with a Meta business account to train its AI models.

Several legal experts, including from Neiman Lab and James Grimmelmann, a professor of digital and information law at Cornell, had pointed out last week that the now-deleted provision would have given Meta the right to use content scraped from sites to train its AI products for free and supersede blocking instructions in a site’s robots.txt file.

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That may be harder to do in Google’s case, as websites broadly allow it to crawl their content for indexing in Google Search.

If users want to opt-out and prevent their personal data from being used for targeted ads, they can choose which apps they want to disconnect from the Personal Intelligence features or disable Personalised Recommendations entirely by visiting the Search Services Personalisation settings page.