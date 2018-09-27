Google’s 20th Birthday: A doodle that walks down memory lane

Google’s 20th Birthday: Today’s Google Doodle is based on the Alphabet-owned company celebrating 20 years of existence.

Today’s Google Doodle is based on the Alphabet-owned company itself. Having completed 20 years, from its early days as a search engine, the doodle takes the viewer through the years, to show the transition it has made, and the important events that changed the world during its existence.

The doodle starts with each alphabet of the word ‘Google’ written in the form of a balloon. The first ‘o’ has the number ‘2’ embossed on it, while the second ‘o’ is represented as a 0, to represent the number 20. The doodle, a video with a runtime of 97 seconds, traces the journey from the search engine’s first user interface, through searches that broke the internet on each year.

Some of these searches include “Is Pluto still a planet?” from 2006, to the “Royal Wedding” from 2011, and “how do you pronounce ‘gif’ “, that was the most popular search of 2013. In addition, Google also represented its expansion to more than 150 languages, as well as a presence in over 190 countries.

Google was launched in 1998 by Stanford University PhD students Larry Page and Sergey Brin. In 2016, the company was made part of Alphabet, the parent organisation that has Page and Brin as board members. Google’s current operations span smartphones, mobile applications, software, online shopping, as well as artificial intelligence.

