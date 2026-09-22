Googlebook launched in US and other countries: Full specs, Gemini AI features, pricing

Google on Monday, September 21, officially launched Googlebook, a new AI-first premium laptop category built around Gemini Intelligence and designed specifically for Android users.

The initial models of Googlebooks have been manufactured in partnership with laptop makers such as Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, and Lenovo. They run on Intel and Qualcomm processors with up to 14 hours of battery life, according to Google.

The laptops start at $899, with every Googlebook purchase coming with 12 months of Google AI Pro subscription that offers 5TB of cloud storage and access to Gemini Advanced tools, along with 3 months of YouTube Premium, Adobe Photoshop, and more.

Googlebooks are expected to hit retailer shelves on October 4 and October 5 in select countries, namely: US, Canada, UK, Ireland, France, Germany, and Australia. Preorders are open today. It is unclear when Googlebooks will be coming to India and other markets.

With Googlebook, the company is moving upmarket into premium laptops even as Apple pushes further into the lower-priced segment with its Rs 79,900 MacBook Neo, intensifying competition in a market where Chromebooks have long appealed to students and budget-conscious consumers with their affordability and simplicity.

The Googlebook extends the Chromebook formula ​into premium laptops with more powerful hardware, AI features, ‌and ⁠tighter Android integration. The tech giant’s earlier attempts at a flagship ChromeOS showcase include the Pixelbook in 2017 and Pixelbook Go in 2019.

“Today, many of us rely heavily on laptops to get work done, but we think there is an opportunity to rethink the category to address the needs of people today. So we brought the best of ChromeOS and Android to create a new platform for laptops. Our initial focus with Googlebook is to deliver an amazing laptop that feels awesome for Android phone users,” Sameer Samat, President of the Android Ecosystem at Google, said in a post on X.

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Engineered for Android users

Googlebooks has been positioned as the next evolution beyond Chromebooks. It combines Chrome, Google Play apps, and a modern AI-focused operating system built for proactive assistance and seamless cross-device experiences.

Built on the Android technology stack and paired with desktop foundations from ChromeOS, Googlebook has been engineered to work with your Android phone right out of the box.

Using Googlebook and Android phone. (Image: Google) Using Googlebook and Android phone. (Image: Google)

For instance, once you set up the device and sign in, your Android phone’s settings, saved passwords, Wi-Fi networks, and messages will be carried over to your Googlebook, secured by end-to-end encryption. Googlebook also makes it easy to move between your phone and laptop and back to get things done, as per the company.

Laptop specs, security

Every Googlebook is made of premium quality materials like aluminum, magnesium alloy, and carbon fibre. It features a up to 2.8K OLED touchscreen display along with haptic glass trackpads, and backlit keyboards.

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Under the hood, Googlebook runs on top-of-the-line processors from Intel and Qualcomm, paired with dedicated NPUs capable of over 45 TOPS to deliver snappy on-device performance and up to 14 hours of battery life.

(Image: Google) (Image: Google)

Another unique design feature is the Glowbar on the exterior of the laptop. It lights up when starting up the device and also indicates battery charge level. The Glowbar can further be customised with playful animations when you talk to Gemini. Similar to ChromeOS, Googlebook comes with Google Titan hardware root of trust and on-device malware detection.

It also features a Level 5 security-certified pKVM hypervisor, a first for the laptop category. This hypervisor powers an isolated Linux environment with a full terminal access, so you can safely run any Linux developer tools, pull code repositories, or execute autonomous agents.

Other Googlebook features

Googlebook comes with a slew of new Gemini-powered tools ⁠that can help users draft and organise text, ask questions ​about content on their screens, cast their Android phone’s apps in a desktop window, and ​resume ⁠tasks from an Android phone. They can also use Googlebook’s Files app to view, search, and open files and photos from your phone.

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One of its standout features is Magic Pointer, an AI-enhanced cursor that offers contextual suggestions and actions directly on screen, such as scheduling meetings or visualising design ideas instantly. Google is also introducing ‘Create your widget’, which lets users generate custom dashboards using prompts and connected Google apps like Gmail and Calendar.

Google Android Show 2026 Highlights. (Screenshot: Google) Google Android Show 2026 Highlights. (Screenshot: Google)

First launched at this year’s Made by Google event, Rambler is also coming to Googlebook. It is a feature that automatically converts a user’s spoken words into organised action items with headers, checklists, etc. Rambler supports multiple languages.

Googlebook also includes access to Antigravity, the tech giant’s flagship AI agent development platform. “Developers also get a full terminal environment to run tools like Claude Code or Antigravity CLI and perform serious agentic coding,” Google said.