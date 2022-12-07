Google Year in Search 2022: Cricket dominates India list, Wordle tops overall global list

The year 2022 saw exceptionally high search for sports events such as cricket, football, as well as a need to find swimming pools, malls, and water parks for Indian users, according to Google’s Year in Search 2022. Some of the search terms also indicate the return to ‘normal’ post pandemic as in many citizens went out more for travel and their daily activities as well. Globally, Wordle was the top trending search term followed by India vs England, Ukraine, Queen Elizabeth and India vs SA. Interestingly, the search for Paneer Pasanda topped the global and India list when it came to the recipes category as well.

Among the trending searches in India, Indian Premier League was the top term, followed by Cowin, the FiFA World Cup, Asia and the Men’s ICC T20 World Cup at the fifth spot. The year also saw search for the T20 World Cup, Asia Cup, and FIFA World Cup hit an all-time high. The Women’s Cricket World Cup also marked its on the trending searches for sporting events, according to Google’s overall list.

In India, users also searched for Cowin, government schemes such as e-SHRAM card, the Agneepath scheme as well as how to download their Covid vaccination certificate. In fact, the vaccination certificate download was the top searched item in the list of ‘How tos’ followed by ‘How to download PTRC challan’ (PTRC stands for Professional Tax Registration Certificate). How to play “wordle” made it number ten in the list as well.

In the ‘Near Me’ list, Covid vaccine was the top searched term, while swimming pool near me was number two on the spot. Water parks were number three of the list. According to Google, this year saw theatrical releases take a lead in the entertainment-related searches with Brahmastra and KGF 2 leading followed by others such as The Kashmir Files, Laal Singh Chaddha, and Drishyam 2, RRR and Pushpa: The Rise, Vikram, Kantara. The lone English film in the Indian list was Thor: Love and Thunder. Incidentally, both Brahmastra and KGF 2 also made it to the overall global list when it came to top searched movies.

People also searched for helpful government schemes, especially the e-SHRAM card, which is government scheme to support unorganised workers with social security benefits. This was in the number seven in the overall trending searches. What is Agneepath scheme topped the ‘What is’ list followed by other topics such as What is NATO, What is NFT, What is NFT and what is the Square root of four.

In news, BJP leader Nupur Sharma was on top in the list of search personalities followed by the new president Droupadi Murmu. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was number three on the list.

In the list of news events that created breaking news, the death of India’s nightingale Lata Mangeshkar was on top of the list followed by the murder of Punjabi artist Sidhu Moose Wala, and Russia-Ukraine War was number three on the list. The death of cricketer Shane Warne, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and the deaths of singer KK and Bapppi Lahiri were also among the top ten news events.