Google Year in Search 2021: Cricket, Cowin and Tokyo Olympics among top searches in India

Google India today announced the results for its Year in Search 2021, recapping the top search trends of 2021 in India. The listing reveals what Indians searched for the most throughout the year across news, sports, entertainment and other categories.

Check out the results below.

Cricket, Football in the spotlight

As per the results for 2021, Cricket continued to be a major search trend this year, with the Indian Premiere League and the ICC T20 World Cup filling the top spots in the overall list of search queries. Also in sports, interest around football was also popular thanks to the Copa America and Euro Cup tournaments that took place last summer.

Sports, Bollywood celebrities

Another popular search trend was the performance of Indian sportspersons at the Tokyo Olympics.Search queries included Neeraj Chopra, who brought India its first medal in athletics. Interest also spiked around personalities including Aryan Khan, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and page three celebrities such as Vicky Kaushal, Shehnaaz Gill, and Raj Kundra.

COWIN, vaccination information and Free Fire

The commencement of the world’s largest vaccination drive in the world saw searches for COWIN and Covid Vaccine trending massively as people seeked information around the vaccinations options and their availability.

Among games, however, battle royale shooter Free Fire was the only gaming entry that made it to the overall trending list.

Check out the full categorised table of most-searched results below.

Ranking Overall Near me How to… Personalities Movies Sports Events What is… News Events Recipes 1 Indian Premier League Covid vaccine near me How to register for covid vaccine Neeraj Chopra Jai Bhim (Tamil) Indian Premier League what is black fungus Tokyo Olympics Enoki mushroom 2 Cowin Covid test near me How to download vaccination certificate Aryan Khan Shershaah (Hindi) ICC T20 World Cup what is the factorial of hundred Tokyo Olympics Modak 3 ICC T20 World Cup Food delivery near me How to increase oxygen level Shehnaaz Gill Radhe (Hindi) Euro Cup what is taliban Afghanistan news Methi matar malai 4 Euro Cup Oxygen cylinder near me How to link pan with aadhar Raj Kundra Bell Bottom (Hindi) Tokyo Olympics what is happening in afghanistan West Bengal elections Palak 5 Tokyo Olympics Covid hospital near me How to make oxygen at home Elon Musk Eternals (English) Copa America what is remdesivir Tropical cyclone Tauktae Chicken soup 6 COVID vaccine Tiffin service near me How to buy dogecoin in india Vicky Kaushal Master (Tamil) Wimbledon what is the square root of 4 Lockdown Porn Star Martini 7 Free Fire redeem code CT scan near me How to make banana bread PV Sindhu Sooryavanshi (Hindi) Paralympics what is steroid Suez Canal Crisis Lasagna 8 Copa America Takeout restaurants near me How to check IPO allotment status Bajrang Punia Godzilla vs Kong (English) French Open what is toolkit Farmers Protest Cookies 9 Neeraj Chopra Fastag near me How to invest in bitcoin Sushil Kumar Drishyam 2 (Hindi) La Liga what is squid game Bird Flu Matar Paneer 10 Aryan Khan Driving school near me How to calculate percentage of marks Natasha Dalal Bhuj: The Pride of India (Hindi) English Premier League what is delta plus variant Cyclone Yaas Kada

‘Near me’ searches in 2021

‘Near me’ searches this year revolved largely around services related to the pandemic. While a lot of people searched for vaccines, Covid tests and Covid hospitals, searches for oxygen cylinders and CT scans also witnessed a spike as people fought the second wave of COVID through the first half of the year.

In addition, queries on food deliveries, tiffin services and takeout restaurants also surged with people looking to ride out the intermittent lockdowns, revealed Google.

Cinema, recipes and other news

2021 also witnessed strong interest in regional cinema. Jai Bhim, a Tamil blockbuster secured the top spot on the Movies list, followed by Bollywood movies Shershaah, Radhe and Bell Bottom. Hollywood movies like Godzilla vs Kong and Eternals rounded up the list of the top trending movies of this year.

Meanwhile, Google also revealed that queries in the ‘Recipes’ category proved to be a buffet of terms, with Enoki Mushrooms topping the trend cake. It was an intriguing spectrum of culinary-spanning interests, from the racy Porn Star Martini to an all-time favorite, Lasagna.

Recipes for Modak and Cookies added a sweet taste alongside homely staples like ‘Methi Matar Malai’ and ‘Palak’. Kada, the hot favorite immunity-boosting home remedy, also featured among the top recipes, the report added.

Coming to News, while Covid-19 continued to be the most searched term, other key elements people searched for the most include key global events and topics such as the Tokyo Olympics, Black Fungus, Afghanistan, and the West Bengal elections.