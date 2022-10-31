scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 31, 2022

Google Workspace Individual account storage increased from 15GB to 1TB

The increased storage limit on Google Workspace Individual accounts will start rolling out soon, along with a new personalisation feature for Gmail's multi-send mode. Read on for details.

google workspace individual, google, gmailGoogle is also expanding Google Workspace Individual to more business owners around the world

Google has announced a couple of new features for Workspace Individual users, including a new storage limit of 1TB, instead of the usual 15GB. The Google Workspace Individual account is meant for small business owners and entrepreneurs, who need a single Google account for managing daily work needs. The option for such single workspace accounts was introduced last year by Google.

In a blog post, Google said that the upgraded storage limit will be implemented on its own. These users do not need to do anything extra to get the storage. The blog post does not mention the exact time when the storage increase will start rolling out. The blog post adds that business owners will be able to “store over 100 file types in Drive, including PDFs, CAD files and images,” and also “collaborate on and edit Microsoft Office files without converting them.”

Google also announced an update for Gmail in these account that makes it easier to email multiple recipients without compromising on privacy. The capabilities of the multi-send mode on the mail service have been expanded to include mail merge tags.

Also Read |Google Docs tips and tricks that will make your life easier

Using these, Workspace Individual users can add tags like “@firstname” to multi-send emails, giving each email a personal touch so that each recipient feels that the email was crafted just for them. Multi-send emails also include an unsubscribe link so recipients can opt-out of future messages.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Lula pips Bolsonaro in Brazil but faces several economi...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Lula pips Bolsonaro in Brazil but faces several economi...
Mumbai: Its reign of terror long over, D-Company now ‘settles’ land disputesPremium
Mumbai: Its reign of terror long over, D-Company now ‘settles’ land disputes
Coimbatore blast: Trio seen on CCTV were reported to police by mother of ...Premium
Coimbatore blast: Trio seen on CCTV were reported to police by mother of ...
How RBI fell behind the curve on containing inflationPremium
How RBI fell behind the curve on containing inflation

Google is also expanding regional availability to bring Google Workspace Individual to more business owners around the world. Google Workspace Individual will also now be available in the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand, the Netherlands, Portugal, Belgium, Finland, Greece and Argentina.  These countries join the likes of the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Japan, Australia and six countries across Europe, where Workspace Individual has already been rolled out.

Other new and upcoming features include Premium Meet — a series of additional features higher-tier Workspace subscribers get — and e-signature in Google Docs.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 31-10-2022 at 01:14:13 pm
Next Story

‘Considerate’ thief emails man after stealing his laptop, sends research files stored in it

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Photos: NASA and SpaceX’s historic Crew-5 launch to International Space Station
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Oct 31: Latest News
Advertisement