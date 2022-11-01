Google One to Workspace: A look at options to increase your Google account storage

Google recently upped the storage limit from 15GB to 1TB for Workspace Individual users. Unlike other Workspace plans, the Individual subscription is designed to be used by individuals who wish to use it for their small business, say a store. While Google has expanded Workspace Individual availability to include several more countries, the plan is still not available in India. This limits options for users looking to extend their storage limits to anything higher than the very basic 15GB, which is free. Google still offers other plans with higher storage caps, and today we check how to avail those.

Google One

Used up the free 15GB of storage on your Google account? If you are an individual and want nothing more than an expanded storage limit so you can store more on Google’s cloud, then Google One may just be the perfect pick for you. The basic plan starts at Rs 130 per month and grants you 100GB of storage. But that’s not all. In addition to that, you also gain the ability to share that extra cloud storage with up to five family members, access to Google Experts for tech support, extra editing features in Google Photos, and some assorted “member benefits.”

Signing up for the subscription is easy:

All you need to do is head over to the official Google One website, and take your pick from the options. Tapping on one of those will fire up a dialog box from where you can choose to pay for the subscription. Unfortunately, UPI options are not available right now, so you’ll have to make do with bank cards or PayTM Wallet. Once the payment is complete, you should see expanded storage in all of your Google apps that require it such as Gmail, Drive, and Docs.

Alternatively, you can subscribe using the dedicated Google One app, which also lets you manage your storage plan and back up your phone.

Google Workspace

Google One only covers the basics, but if you are a professional running a business, then Google Workspace and all of its additional benefits may be a more attractive option. The service is essentially a package of 14 Google apps that businesses can subscribe to centralise their business and offer better communication tools to their employees. It also obviously fetches additional storage, with the entry-level plan granting 30GB of storage per user for up to 300 users. Aside from that, you also get a custom business domain email, an expanded 100-participant video meeting limit, and access to security and management controls.

Subscribing to Google Workspace requires a few additional steps over Google One but remains a simple process regardless:

To get started, head over to the Google Workspace website

