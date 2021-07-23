Google’s ‘About this Result’ panel will add more context around search results

Google will start showing more contextual information around search results, with a new ‘About this Result’ panel. The search giant had announced this feature back at its I/O annual developer conference in May. With this, users will get a deeper dive into how Google arrived at a particular set of search results.

In a blogpost, Google has said that the “About This Result”panel, which will be seen in the “three dots next to most results” will reveal this extra contextual information. The idea is to let users “make sense of the information and figure out which result will be most useful.” It will display information about the source as well as factors such as search terms, language, and location that connected the result to the search in particular.

The blogpost adds that Google’s search engine keeps various different factors in mind when it showcases results for any given query. “While it can seem complex, some of these fundamental concepts are actually quite simple, and can be useful for people to understand when they start searching,” adds the blogpost.

The new ‘About this Result’ panel will “show searchers information about some of these most important factors used by Google Search to connect results to their queries,” says the company.

So what factors does Google consider before displaying certain results to a search query?

Matching keywords: When a webpage contains the same keywords as your search, it is considered relevant and can show up on top of the search results.

Related terms: Google’s search systems also look for terms, which it has determined are related to those used in the query. For example, when searching for how to cook fish in the oven, pages which have terms like baking or recipes are considered relevant as well and could show up in the results.

Looking at links: When other pages link to a page using similar words as the query, Google determines that the page might be relevant. Google says that this “can also be a helpful indicator of whether online content creators tend to regard the page as useful for that topic.”

Local relevance: Google’s systems also look at factors like the language you’re using to search as well as the country and location, to deliver content relevant for the area.

The new panel will “also spotlight useful search tips to help Google better understand” what users are trying to find. The panel will show search techniques or settings one can use to modify search to get the most optimum results.

About This Result is rolling out in English in the US to start with, and Google will be bringing this and other related features to more people in the coming months, adds the blog.