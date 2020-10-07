Google introduces Web Stories Carousel to Discover: Check details here

Google recommends full screen video in portrait ratio (Source: Google blog)

Google in its latest blog post announced that it is bringing all-new visual and immersive Web stories feature to Discover for all the Android and iOS users. As of now, the Web Stories carousel will be available in the US, Brazil, and India which will be going to help in finding some of the best visual content from around the web. Moreover, Google claims, that around the world over 800 million people get benefitted by receiving news and information through the Discover feature.

These visual stories can easily be accessed by browsing them and then tapping the story on the Shelf while a full-screen and immersive experience begins. Meanwhile, you can also move forward to the next page or can swipe to the different carousels. In addition, Google also claims to consistently bring more web stories as usual across Google Search.

The new Web stories feature on Discover will completely enable the creators and publishers to make their own web stories along with monetisation of their posts by using Google’s free feature. Along with that, authors of the stories will have full control over hosting, sharing and adding links to their stories. News publishers can seamlessly create these web stories in minutes by visiting stories.google and can use Web Story editor, Makestories, Newsroom AI.

Google further said that users seldom engage with few articles in-depth, but with interactive and immersive visual and animation-based stories, users will consume much more information easily and smoothly. In this regard, Google has partnered with many news publishers in the US, India and Brazil to push their content on the web stories carousel.

Furthermore, these web-based stories which are divided into cards can be accessed by swiping right to move to the next story or swiping left to go back and can start full-screen videos with animations and graphics on the tap. Unlike other social media apps of Instagram and Snapchat, these visual stories are not restricted to a specific platform and are directly available on the web which can be viewed through any browser. Google also announced that these stories will be available through Google search, Google Images and Google Discover.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd