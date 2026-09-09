Google warns of lower quality as it revamps Europe search results to avoid EU fines

Google said past changes to comply with the DMA led to a 30% drop in free, direct booking traffic to European businesses. (Credit: Pexels)

Alphabet’s Google on Tuesday rolled out changes to its online search results in Europe to satisfy EU antitrust regulators that it said will degrade users’ experience and ratchet up costs for European businesses.

Google told Reuters the changes mark the largest reduction in quality of service at the world’s most popular internet search engine in its 29-year search history.

The company said the EU pitched the changes ⁠as ​levelling the playing field for companies to be displayed on Google.

However, it said in its view the changes favour price comparison sites, also known as vertical search services (VSS), linked to sectors including hotels, airlines and restaurants, such as Expedia or Booking.com.