Google ‘View in 3D’ gets 10 dinosaur options: How to watch AR dinosaurs at home

Google’s ‘view in 3D’ isn’t a new feature. We have previously explained to you how it works and how you can watch Lion, Tiger, Cat, Dog, and other animals inside your home. Google has now added 10 new dinosaur options from Jurassic World to ‘view in 3D’. To bring 10 dinosaurs to Google Search the tech giant has partnered with Universal Brand Development, Amblin Entertainment, and Ludia. You will now be able to watch the massive T. Rex stomp in your living room or gaze up at a majestic Brachiosaurus as it towers above a neighborhood tree.

All you need to do is search for a dinosaur on Google using your smartphone and tap “View in 3D” to rotate or zoom in and see it up close. The feature also allows you to bring the dinosaur into your space with AR and adjust its size to understand how big it is in relation to the things around you.

If you use an Android smartphone, turn up your volume to hear the thudding footsteps and roars of each dinosaur. “Using technology from Ludia’s “Jurassic World Alive” game, these AR dinosaurs are some of the most realistic models out there,” Google noted in an official blog post.

The options dinosaurs available from “Jurassic World” viewable in AR include Tyrannosaurus Rex, Velociraptor, Triceratops, Spinosaurus, Stegosaurus, Brachiosaurus, Ankylosaurus, Dilophosaurus, Pteranodon, and Parasaurolophus.

It must be noted that unlike some of Google’s AR animals, like a dog or tiger, dinosaurs pose a new technical challenge — “their massive size”. The auto-scale feature on Android will be able to automatically calculate the distance between your phone and a surface in your space and resize the dinosaur so it fits on your phone screen. Tapping on “View actual size,” AR tracking technology will automatically reposition the dinosaur in your space to make room for it.

Here’s how to watch dinosaurs in AR at home

–On Android phone, search for “dinosaur” or one of the 10 dinosaurs on the Google app or any Android browser

–Then tap on “View in 3D”

–Move your Android smartphone and in a few seconds, you will be able to see dinosaurs in your home. You will be able to reposition the dinosaurs and also resize.

Notably, you will be able to see 3D content on devices running with Android 7 and above and you can see AR content on ARCore-enabled devices.

–On iOS, search for “dinosaur” or one of the 10 dinosaurs on the Google app or on Google.com with Chrome or Safari. The rest of the process is the same.

–3D and AR content is available on devices running iOS 11 and above.

You will also be able to create AR videos—or recreate your favorite scenes from the “Jurassic World” movies—with the recording option.

