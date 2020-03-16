Google’s nationwide coronavirus info site will launch today: Sundar Pichai

Google CEO Says Nationwide Virus Info Site to Launch Monday Google CEO Says Nationwide Virus Info Site to Launch Monday

Alphabet Inc’s Google will launch a website on Monday focused on providing up-to-date information about coronavirus education and prevention.

The site is a separate project from the testing and triage website being built by Google sister company Verily, which will also go live Monday but will only provide services for California’s Bay Area. Google announced the timing of the site in a blog post Sunday.

On Friday, President Donald Trump said Google was building a nationwide website to coordinate a massive effort to help more Americans get tested for the virus. Google later clarified that the Verily site would only be available in California for now.

