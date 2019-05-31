Google updates privacy policies for Chrome Extensions, Drive API

Google has updated the policies for Chrome extensions and Drive API under its Project Strobe, which was announced last year for the review of third-party access to a user’s Google account and Android device data. The changes will go live for users next year.

Thanks to the review, the apps with access to sensitive information related to SMS and Call Log permissions decreased by over 98 per cent, Google’s Ben Smith said in a company blog post. “These apps are still able to deliver core services to people just by switching to permissions that access less sensitive data, or by eliminating minor functionality in their apps,” the post reads.

As part of new changes, all Chrome extensions (over 180,000) will be needed to only request access to the appropriate data that is required to implement their features. Developers will be needed to use the permission with access to the least amount of data in cases where more than one permission is required.

Previously, only extensions that handle personal and sensitive user data were needed to post a privacy policy and handle data securely. Now, the guidelines will apply to more extensions, including extensions that handle user-provided content as well as personal communications.

Google Drive API has also been updated with guidelines that ensure more control over what data third party apps cab access in Drive. Drive will have a central place to keep all files to collaborate when a user connects third-party apps. So the apps that can access content or data in Drive will be limited. Finally, the public apps that require broader access like backup services will be verified.