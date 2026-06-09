Google updates NotebookLM with smarter research tools, new export formats, Gemini 3.5 integration

Google has announced a major update for NotebookLM, its AI-powered research assistant, adding new features aimed at making research easier and more flexible. The update brings smarter chat features, more export options and a shift to Gemini 3.5 as the default AI model.

Until now, NotebookLM mainly required users to upload their own material before the platform could organise information or generate insights. However, with the latest update, users can start with just an idea or question and let NotebookLM help build a research base through chat.

Google said the tool can now suggest useful sources using its own research features and Google Search. This could help users find primary sources in different languages, discover related material or explore work from similar authors. However, users will still decide which sources are added to their notebooks.