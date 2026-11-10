Google unveils new AI chip variants as cloud demand surges

Alphabet’s Google introduced two new variations of its in-house tensor processing units on Monday, stepping up its challenge to Nvidia’s dominance in the booming market for artificial intelligence chips.

Alphabet shares were up more than 3% in early trading.

Google’s TPUs have primarily ⁠been ​used internally for products such as Search, YouTube and Gemini, but the company has been making the chips available through its cloud business to attract ​enterprise AI ​customers.

TPU sales made a ⁠meaningful contribution to results in the September quarter, according to Alphabet, with Google Cloud revenue ‌more than doubling to $30.71 billion.

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The new chips, 8tx and 8i Max, are redesigned versions of existing processors tailored for specific customer needs, according to the company. Bloomberg News first reported the development earlier in the day.