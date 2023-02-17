scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 17, 2023
Google, Twitter, Meta face tougher EU online content rules

The new rules known as the Digital Services Act (DSA) labels companies with more than 45 million users as very large online platforms and subject to obligations such as risk management and external and independent auditing.

google meta twitter eu rulesThe European Commission had given online platforms and search engines until Feb. 17 to publish their monthly active users. (Reuters)

Alphabet Inc’s Google, Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc and Twitter face stricter EU online content rules according to monthly user numbers published by the companies on Thursday which exceeded the EU threshold.

They are also required to share data with authorities and researchers and adopt a code of conduct.

The European Commission had given online platforms and search engines until Feb. 17 to publish their monthly active users. Very large online platforms have four months to comply with the rules or risk fines.

Also Read |Google Bard vs ChatGPT battle intensifies, CEO Sundar Pichai asks staff to spend 2-4 hrs a day testing chatbot

Twitter said it has 100.9 million average monthly users in the EU, based on an estimation of the last 45 days.

Alphabet provided one set of numbers based on users’ accounts and another set based on signed-out recipients, saying users can access its services whether they sign in to an account or are signed out.

It said the average monthly number of signed-in users totalled 278.6 million at Google Maps, 274.6 million at Google Play, 332 million at Google Search, 74.9 million at Shopping and 401.7 million at YouTube.

Earlier this week, Meta Platforms said it had 255 million average monthly active users on Facebook in the EU and about 250 million average monthly active users on Instagram in the last six months of 2022.

First published on: 17-02-2023 at 07:18 IST
