scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Google TV update to improve performance, offer better storage management

Google says the upcoming Google TV update will make better use of CPU and RAM and enable users to browse TV shows and movies faster.

Google TVGoogle TV users will soon get a 'Free up storage' option.

In a recent community post, Google admitted that Google TV needed some optimisation. The tech giant also said that it is working on an update that will improve the overall performance, reduce choppiness and allow better storage management.

Taking into consideration user feedback, Google said that the TV home screen, also known for ‘For You’ tab, will make better use of CPU resources and see improvements to cache management. This will help reduce the startup loading time so users can start browsing shows and movies faster.

Google has improved the navigation and scrolling experience and made it quicker to switch between tabs. Also, the Live Tab has received some attention, with the tech giant stating that loading animation will be shorter thanks to Google TV using less RAM.

Also Read |Chromecast with Google TV review: Easy viewing

Those having kids at home will now see that the time to switch between kids and normal profiles has been reduced. Also, apps will load faster once you switch between various profiles.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’...Premium
‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’...
‘Worst in 500 years’: Europe’s great drought, explainedPremium
‘Worst in 500 years’: Europe’s great drought, explained
‘Children of the sea’ protest Vizhinjam port project: ‘Will not surrender...Premium
‘Children of the sea’ protest Vizhinjam port project: ‘Will not surrender...

Coming to storage management, Google has added a ‘Free up storage’ menu in device settings that allow users to easily clear up space and uninstall apps that they don’t use, thus maximizing the storage space available.

The company says it can be accessed by heading over to Settings, going to Storage and selecting ‘Free up storage’. While this feature is already available for Chromecast with Google TV users, those owning smart TVs with Google TV will be able to see it once the update goes live.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-08-2022 at 04:33:02 pm
Next Story

Privacy complaint targets Google over unsolicited ad emails

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

6 months of Ukraine war: Life is what happens between air raid sirens

6 months of Ukraine war: Life is what happens between air raid sirens

'I was misquoted': JNU V-C on 'Gods' caste' remark

'I was misquoted': JNU V-C on 'Gods' caste' remark

Fitch says Adani is 'over leveraged' — what does over leveraging mean in business?

Fitch says Adani is 'over leveraged' — what does over leveraging mean in business?

Rewind & Replay | How Mufti Mohd Sayeed came to make his LS debut from UP

Rewind & Replay | How Mufti Mohd Sayeed came to make his LS debut from UP

Explained: Why the Lumpy Skin Disease continues to spread among cattle?

Explained: Why the Lumpy Skin Disease continues to spread among cattle?

‘Petrol, diesel alternatives needed’: Nitin Gadkari

‘Petrol, diesel alternatives needed’: Nitin Gadkari

Premium
'Worst in 500 years': Europe's great drought, explained

'Worst in 500 years': Europe's great drought, explained

Premium
Should you have iodised salt? Is having rock salt better for heart health?

Should you have iodised salt? Is having rock salt better for heart health?

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 10T 5G: Check out the latest flagship phone from OnePlus
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Aug 24: Latest News
Advertisement