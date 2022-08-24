Google TV update to improve performance, offer better storage management

In a recent community post, Google admitted that Google TV needed some optimisation. The tech giant also said that it is working on an update that will improve the overall performance, reduce choppiness and allow better storage management.

Taking into consideration user feedback, Google said that the TV home screen, also known for ‘For You’ tab, will make better use of CPU resources and see improvements to cache management. This will help reduce the startup loading time so users can start browsing shows and movies faster.

Google has improved the navigation and scrolling experience and made it quicker to switch between tabs. Also, the Live Tab has received some attention, with the tech giant stating that loading animation will be shorter thanks to Google TV using less RAM.

Those having kids at home will now see that the time to switch between kids and normal profiles has been reduced. Also, apps will load faster once you switch between various profiles.

Coming to storage management, Google has added a ‘Free up storage’ menu in device settings that allow users to easily clear up space and uninstall apps that they don’t use, thus maximizing the storage space available.

The company says it can be accessed by heading over to Settings, going to Storage and selecting ‘Free up storage’. While this feature is already available for Chromecast with Google TV users, those owning smart TVs with Google TV will be able to see it once the update goes live.